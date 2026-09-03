Tata Sons granted in-principle over ₹10,000cr infusion for Air India
Tata Sons's board granted in-principle approval in June for a fresh capital infusion of over ₹10,000 crore into Air India, its one of its largest commitments since the 2021 acquisition move since buying the airline in 2021.
The decision, led by N Chandrasekaran and backed by Tata Trusts's nominee directors, shows Tata's commitment to turning things around for the struggling carrier.
Air India must justify funding
This money isn't a blank check: Air India has to make a solid business case for every funding request.
Even with this support, the airline is still deep in debt (₹40,000 crore) and losses have more than doubled to ₹22,238 crore in FY26.
Ownership-wise, Tata Sons holds 73.8%, Singapore Airlines has 24.7%, and if there's more fundraising needed, Singapore Airlines will need to chip in ₹3,350 crore to keep its share.