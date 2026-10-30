Tata Sons injects ₹1,100cr into Tata Electronics for iPhones, chips
Tata Sons just put another ₹1,100 crore into Tata Electronics to step up its game in making iPhones and semiconductors.
This follows an investment of ₹1,500 crore in March 2026 and shows how serious they are about building tech right here in India, from smartphone manufacturing to chip assembly and testing.
Tata Electronics announced ₹1.18L/cr outlay
Even with some leadership drama behind the scenes, Tata Electronics nearly doubled its revenue in FY26 (year to March 2026) but also saw higher losses.
The company is expanding fast, buying Wistron's India business, investing in Pegatron, and launching huge semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam with an announced investment outlay of ₹1.18 lakh crore.
They're aiming big at everything from AI chips to car tech, hoping to make India a major player in global electronics.