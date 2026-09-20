Tata Sons IPO could value firm ₹9-12.5L/cr, enrich shareholders

While some see the IPO as a chance to finally cash in on their stakes, not everyone's thrilled.

Smaller Parsi shareholders are worried about losing privacy if Tata Sons goes public.

The Mistry family stands to gain too, with direct holdings valued at approximately ₹241-334 crore and more through indirect stakes.

Experts say that while an IPO can unlock real wealth and make shares easier to trade, how much everyone actually gains will depend on the terms negotiated for the issue, price, dilution, issue structure, taxes and selling restrictions.