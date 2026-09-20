Tata Sons IPO could value firm ₹9-12.5L/cr, enrich shareholders
Tata Sons may be headed for a massive IPO, possibly valuing the company between ₹9-12.5 lakh crore.
Each share could be worth over ₹2 crore, and this move might turn some low-profile shareholders into overnight billionaires.
Notably, Jimmy Naval Tata and Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons who died in 2024, hold thousands of shares each, potentially worth up to ₹10,417 crore.
Parsi shareholders fear losing privacy
While some see the IPO as a chance to finally cash in on their stakes, not everyone's thrilled.
Smaller Parsi shareholders are worried about losing privacy if Tata Sons goes public.
The Mistry family stands to gain too, with direct holdings valued at approximately ₹241-334 crore and more through indirect stakes.
Experts say that while an IPO can unlock real wealth and make shares easier to trade, how much everyone actually gains will depend on the terms negotiated for the issue, price, dilution, issue structure, taxes and selling restrictions.