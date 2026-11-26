Tata Sons plans N Chandrasekaran return as IPO preparations advance
Tata Sons is looking to bring back N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman at a special meeting after its last big meeting got postponed over attendance issues.
But there's some pushback: Tata Trusts chief Noel Tata isn't happy, pointing out that the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (a major shareholder) is barred by Maharashtra Charity Commissioner from holding meetings, making it tough to meet the official requirements.
Tata Sons updates rules for IPO
Alongside leadership decisions, Tata Sons is gearing up for a possible stock market debut.
It is planning to update its company rules to fit Reserve Bank of India guidelines, basically undoing some old restrictions so shares can be traded more freely.
If all goes well at the upcoming meeting, draft IPO documents could be ready in about three months.