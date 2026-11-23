Tata Sons is gearing up for an important board meeting on November 26, even though they're still dealing with quorum headaches.

Their last AGM in August got stalled because not enough members showed up, a problem linked to a 15 May order from the Charity Commissioner that stopped Sir Ratan Tata Trusts from holding meetings or making decisions.

Without them, Tata Sons struggles to meet its AGM and EGM quorum requirements.