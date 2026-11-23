Tata Sons plans Nov 26 meeting after charity commissioner order
Tata Sons is gearing up for an important board meeting on November 26, even though they're still dealing with quorum headaches.
Their last AGM in August got stalled because not enough members showed up, a problem linked to a 15 May order from the Charity Commissioner that stopped Sir Ratan Tata Trusts from holding meetings or making decisions.
Without them, Tata Sons struggles to meet its AGM and EGM quorum requirements.
Board weighs N Chandrasekaran term, IPO
The agenda is partly known, but there's buzz about some big topics: Chairman N Chandrasekaran might be eyeing a third term and there's talk of taking Tata Sons public, moves Noel Tata isn't thrilled about.
The board could also discuss merging two group companies to sidestep stricter listing rules.
Plus, they'll review a funding proposal from Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which could shake up how the group is structured moving forward.