Tata Sons posts 21.8% profit rise to ₹31,961 cr FY2026
Business
Tata Sons just reported a strong year, with profits up 21.8% to ₹31,961 crore for FY2026. Revenue also grew by 9.1%, reaching ₹42,367 crore.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran summed it up as a year of solid progress in their annual report.
Tata Sons proposes ₹1,10,717/share dividend
The company is proposing a hefty final dividend, ₹1,10,717 per share, pending shareholder approval.
Across the Tata Group, revenue climbed 7.8% to ₹16.24 lakh crore and profits soared 51.9% to ₹1.71 lakh crore in FY26.
Tata Electronics became a top revenue driver in just four years, while Air India faced tough times with losses over ₹22,000 crore due to high fuel prices and global tensions, but overall, Tata Sons kept its financial momentum going strong.