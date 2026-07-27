Tata Sons posts 22% standalone profit rise for FY2026 ₹31,961cr
Tata Sons just reported a solid 22% rise in standalone profit for FY2026, hitting ₹31,961 crore. Revenue also climbed 9.1% to ₹42,367 crore.
On the group level, profits soared by 52%, and Chairman N Chandrasekaran says both revenue and profit have more than doubled since FY2020, so their turnaround plan is clearly working.
Air India records ₹22,238cr loss
Even with these wins, some Tata companies struggled. Air India lost ₹22,238 crore thanks to airspace issues and rising costs.
Tata Digital's losses grew too, but they scored a GMV of ₹46,515 crore and are now focusing their Tata Neu platform on financial services and payments.
Chandrasekaran backs tech independence by 2047
Chandrasekaran believes investments in semiconductors, batteries, defense, and aviation will help India become tech independent by 2047.
He calls these sectors the foundation of the country's next industrial revolution.