Tata Sons posts ₹27,854cr FY26 loss amid expansion investments
Tata Sons, the main holding company behind the Tata Group, just posted a whopping ₹27,854 crore loss for FY26, almost twice what they lost last year.
Most of this came from big investments in aviation, e-commerce, electronics, and battery manufacturing as they try to expand into new areas.
Air India incurs ₹22,238cr FY26 loss
Air India was the biggest drain, losing ₹22,238 crore thanks to high fuel prices from the Middle East conflicts and tough operational challenges.
Tata Digital also struggled, dropping ₹4,974 crore as platforms like Tata Neu and BigBasket faced a rapidly changing e-commerce scene.
Even Tata Electronics and Agratas saw losses as they pushed into smartphone assembly and semiconductor manufacturing and battery factories.
N Chandrasekaran backs long term investments
Despite these numbers, chairperson N Chandrasekaran says they're playing the long game, comparing today's risks to bold moves in steelmaking and IT decades ago.
He's confident that these investments will yield significant returns in the future.