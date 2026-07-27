Tata Sons posts ₹4,582.24cr loss from Tata Teleservices AGR dues
Tata Sons just took a ₹4,582.24 crore loss this year thanks to old telecom charges (AGR dues) owed by its subsidiary, Tata Teleservices.
Because of this, its profit dropped to ₹31,961.11 crore, nearly ₹4,600 crore less than what it could have been.
These AGR dues go back to a Supreme Court ruling in 2019 that made telecom companies pay up for non-core revenues like interest and rentals.
Tata Teleservices agr liabilities at ₹20,065cr
Tata Teleservices posted a net loss of ₹1,371 crore for FY 2026 and saw its revenue slip slightly to ₹3,612 crore.
Its AGR-related liabilities are now at ₹20,065 crore (down from last year's ₹23,666 crore), but that's still a huge burden.
Even though Tata Sons pumped in over ₹5,000 crore this year and owns almost all of the company (98.88%), much of that money was wiped out by these ongoing telecom dues.