Tata Sons posts ₹4,582.24cr loss from Tata Teleservices AGR dues

Tata Sons just took a ₹4,582.24 crore loss this year thanks to old telecom charges (AGR dues) owed by its subsidiary, Tata Teleservices.

Because of this, its profit dropped to ₹31,961.11 crore, nearly ₹4,600 crore less than what it could have been.

These AGR dues go back to a Supreme Court ruling in 2019 that made telecom companies pay up for non-core revenues like interest and rentals.