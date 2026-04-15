Tata Sons probes workplace conduct after TCS Nashik allegations
Tata Sons is taking a hard look at workplace conduct across all its companies after serious allegations surfaced at TCS's Nashik office, including sexual harassment and attempts at forced religious conversion.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran called the situation "gravely concerning and anguishing" and said there's zero tolerance for any misconduct.
COO Aarti Subramaniam was directed to constitute an internal committee to investigate what happened.
TCS faces 9 police cases
All Tata Group companies have been told to check for any ethical issues and make sure this doesn't happen again.
So far, nine police cases have been filed and seven employees arrested, with TCS fully cooperating in the legal process.
The case has sparked bigger conversations about safety in big tech workplaces, with authorities encouraging anyone affected to come forward as the investigation continues.