Tata Sons reappoints N Chandrasekaran despite Noel N Tata objection

Tata Sons just gave N Chandrasekaran another five years as executive chairman, but not everyone's on board.

Noel N Tata, who leads the Tata Trusts, says this move is actually "legal nullity" because company rules require both Trust nominee directors to agree, and that didn't happen.

Interestingly, Chandrasekaran had earlier said he wouldn't seek a new term and the Trusts were fine with that.