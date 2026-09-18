Tata Sons reappoints N Chandrasekaran for 5 years, approves listing
Tata Sons just had a heated boardroom moment over two big calls: keeping N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five years, and deciding to take the company public.
Even though Noel Tata (from Tata Trusts) pushed back, both moves got the green light.
Not everyone's happy, so legal challenges might be on the horizon.
Tata Trusts objects, board backs listing
Tata Trusts, which owns most of Tata Sons, isn't thrilled about listing: it worries it could mess with how decisions get made.
Noel Tata even warned it might hurt the company's usual way of working.
Meanwhile, Shapoorji Pallonji Group (the second-biggest shareholder) is all for it, saying more transparency and accountability are good things.
The board ultimately sided with following RBI rules and moving ahead with listing, but how this changes Tata Sons' future is still up in the air.