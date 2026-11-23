Tata Sons is about to make a major call: should the company go public or keep things private?

The board is meeting on November 26, after the Reserve Bank of India's Nov 16 letter reiterating that Tata Sons must comply with rules governing upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to list its shares.

Meanwhile, Tata Trusts has floated an idea to merge two companies into Tata Sons, hoping to sidestep the need for a stock market debut.