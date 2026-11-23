Tata Sons to decide IPO or Tata Trusts's merger plan
Tata Sons is about to make a major call: should the company go public or keep things private?
The board is meeting on November 26, after the Reserve Bank of India's Nov 16 letter reiterating that Tata Sons must comply with rules governing upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to list its shares.
Meanwhile, Tata Trusts has floated an idea to merge two companies into Tata Sons, hoping to sidestep the need for a stock market debut.
Directors favor listing despite Noel Tata
Not everyone agrees: Noel Tata isn't keen on an IPO and wants other options, but most directors (with some Trusts backing) seem ready to list, with a reported five-to-one vote in favor.
The board will also talk about Shapoorji Pallonji Group possibly monetising part of its 18.4% stake and review fresh strategies.
However, this plays out, the outcome could shape where Tata Sons heads next, so all eyes are on this week's meeting.