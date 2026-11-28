Tata Sons isn't letting ongoing court battles slow it down: the big board meeting is set for November 30, 2026.

Even though the Bombay High Court refused to pause things for two Tata family trusts, the board, led by Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran, will still talk through key proposals, including plans to list Tata Sons on the stock exchange.

Only Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata stands against the listing idea right now.