Tata Sons to discuss listing November 30 despite litigation
Tata Sons isn't letting ongoing court battles slow it down: the big board meeting is set for November 30, 2026.
Even though the Bombay High Court refused to pause things for two Tata family trusts, the board, led by Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran, will still talk through key proposals, including plans to list Tata Sons on the stock exchange.
Only Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata stands against the listing idea right now.
Tata Sons files caveats in courts
With lawsuits flying, Tata Sons has filed caveats in top courts to avoid any surprise legal blocks.
A majority of the Tata Sons board are understood to favor listing.
Meanwhile, Sir Ratan Tata Trust (holding approximately 23% stake) is under regulatory scrutiny.
Still, the company is pushing ahead and plans to call all shareholders soon for a vote on these big changes.