Tata Sons to meet November 26 on RBI-driven public listing
Tata Sons is set to meet on November 26 to talk about whether it should finally go public, after months of internal debates and some real disagreements among its top leaders.
The push comes because the Reserve Bank of India now requires Tata Sons to list as an upper layer non-banking financial company, so the pressure is on.
Listing divides trustees and directors
The listing question has sparked tension within the group: some trustees are questioning Noel Tata's leadership at Tata Trusts, while other directors are backing Chairman Chandrasekaran and favoring a public listing.
There's even talk of restructuring parts of the business, like involving Tata Electronics, as a way to avoid going public.
All eyes are on this meeting to see what direction they'll take next.