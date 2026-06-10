Tata Sons to sign off last year's finances, discuss growth
Tata Sons's board is getting together this Friday to sign off on last year's finances and chat about what's next for the group.
On the table: checking in on companies that aren't making money, brainstorming new business moves, and mapping out growth plans.
If you were hoping for drama around Chairman N Chandrasekaran's reappointment or a big decision on taking Tata Sons public, no, those topics aren't officially up for discussion this time.
Unresolved Tata Trusts disputes may surface
There are still some unresolved disputes hanging around, like questions about Tata Trusts's board setup and old share transfers.
While these won't be formally addressed at this meeting, it wouldn't be surprising if they come up in side conversations.
For now, the main focus is keeping things running smoothly and looking ahead.