Tata Sons to sign off last year's finances, discuss growth Business Jun 10, 2026

Tata Sons's board is getting together this Friday to sign off on last year's finances and chat about what's next for the group.

On the table: checking in on companies that aren't making money, brainstorming new business moves, and mapping out growth plans.

If you were hoping for drama around Chairman N Chandrasekaran's reappointment or a big decision on taking Tata Sons public, no, those topics aren't officially up for discussion this time.