Tata Sons votes August 18 on N Chandrasekaran chairmanship

Only Sir Dorabji Tata Trust votes

The voting isn't straightforward: legal rules mean the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (which owns nearly 27% of Tata Sons) is the only principal Tata Trust that can actually vote, while the Sir Ratan Tata Trust sits out.

Trustees need to be on the same page for big decisions, but there have been some doubts: Noel Tata recently questioned Chandrasekaran's leadership over Air India losses and new bets like BigBasket.

Still, most directors back holding a formal vote for his third term, making this AGM one to watch.