Tata Sons votes August 18 on N Chandrasekaran chairmanship
Tata Sons is gearing up for its big annual meeting on August 18, where the main event is deciding if N Chandrasekaran stays on as chairman.
He's been leading since 2017 and needs to be reappointed as a director to keep his role.
While these votes are usually routine, this year's is getting extra attention because of ongoing tensions among major stakeholders, especially after the SP Group challenge in 2022.
Only Sir Dorabji Tata Trust votes
The voting isn't straightforward: legal rules mean the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (which owns nearly 27% of Tata Sons) is the only principal Tata Trust that can actually vote, while the Sir Ratan Tata Trust sits out.
Trustees need to be on the same page for big decisions, but there have been some doubts: Noel Tata recently questioned Chandrasekaran's leadership over Air India losses and new bets like BigBasket.
Still, most directors back holding a formal vote for his third term, making this AGM one to watch.