Tata Steel to invest ₹10,000cr in Jharkhand by 2028
What's the story
Tata Steel has announced its plan to invest ₹10,000 crore in various projects across Jharkhand by 2028. The investment is part of the company's larger strategy to expand its steelmaking capacity in India from the current 27.35 million tons per annum (MTPA) to a whopping 40 MTPA. The expansion will be done through capacity augmentation and adoption of low-emission steelmaking technologies.
Project details
Investment split across different projects
The ₹10,000 crore investment will be split across different projects. A major chunk of the funding, ₹7,000 crore, will go into HIsarna and Easy Melting Technology.
The company also plans to invest ₹2,600 crore in expanding its Tinplate Division and another ₹1,500 crore in its Combi mill operations.
These projects are expected to generate as many as 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Tech innovation
What is HIsarna technology?
HIsarna, a patented Tata Steel technology, is an innovative low-carbon iron-making process. It allows for direct production of iron without conventional coke, sinter or pellet plants.
The tech has been successfully running at Tata Steel's Netherlands site for the last 10 years with a production capacity of 60,000 tons per annum.
A one-million-ton pilot plant is also planned within the existing Jamshedpur ecosystem to leverage available infrastructure.
Eco-friendly benefits
Benefits of the HIsarna route
The HIsarna route offers flexibility to use coking coals readily available in India, reducing dependence on imported coking coal and lowering raw material costs.
It also requires significantly lower capital expenditure than conventional steel plant construction as several upstream facilities can be avoided.
From a sustainability perspective, HIsarna emits around 20% less carbon dioxide than the traditional blast furnace route.