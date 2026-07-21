Tata Steel to invest ₹10,000cr in Jharkhand by 2028

The ₹10,000 crore investment will be split across different projects. A major chunk of the funding, ₹7,000 crore, will go into HIsarna and Easy Melting Technology.

The company also plans to invest ₹2,600 crore in expanding its Tinplate Division and another ₹1,500 crore in its Combi mill operations.

These projects are expected to generate as many as 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.