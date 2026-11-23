Tata Steel is also picking up a 26.6% stake in APL Apollo for ₹15,510 crore and plans to make an open offer for another 26%.

The combined company starts with 7.5 million tons annual capacity, with plans to reach 15.5 MTPA by 2035, plus there are plans with SG Tech Engineering to add more manufacturing sites across India.

The deal still needs regulatory approval, but should wrap up by fiscal 2027, potentially making both companies bigger players in the steel market.