Tata Steel hits record as Odisha High Court cancels ₹4,314cr
Business
Tata Steel just hit its highest-ever share price after the Odisha High Court canceled state government demands for ₹4,314 crore related to mineral dispatches.
This legal win pushed shares up over 2% to ₹218.24, marking a 12% jump in the past month and a 19% rise this year.
Analysts bullish on Tata Steel outlook
Analysts remain confident about India's steel scene, pointing to steady prices and improving margins as global competition cools off.
Firms like Nomura and Jefferies see Tata Steel well-positioned for future growth, with Goldman Sachs highlighting strong demand and efficient production as reasons for their optimism.