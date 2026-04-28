Tata Steel hits record as Odisha High Court cancels ₹4,314cr Business Apr 28, 2026

Tata Steel just hit its highest-ever share price after the Odisha High Court canceled state government demands for ₹4,314 crore related to mineral dispatches.

This legal win pushed shares up over 2% to ₹218.24, marking a 12% jump in the past month and a 19% rise this year.