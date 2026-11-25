Tata Steel maintains APL Apollo Tubes partnership while seeking restructure
Tata Steel is not backing out of its big partnership with APL Apollo Tubes, but it is looking to restructure the deal a bit.
Managing Director and CEO T V Narendran says both companies are talking things through to make sure shareholder concerns are addressed and everyone is on board.
Tata Steel to buy 26.6% stake
Tata Steel plans to buy a 26.6% promoter stake in APL Apollo for ₹15,510 crore.
The goal is to team up and build an Indian steel tubes and color coated products powerhouse targeting 15.5 million tons of capacity.
Both sides say they are committed to making it happen, aiming for a stronger spot in the Indian steel market.