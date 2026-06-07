Why Tata Steel's £1.25B UK decarbonization project might be delayed
What's the story
Tata Steel's ambitious £1.25 billion decarbonization project in the UK could be delayed by six to eight months. The potential delay is due to difficulties in securing access to electricity, a key requirement for the company's transition to a low-carbon steel-making process. The project involves setting up UK's largest electric arc furnace (EAF) at Port Talbot, with a capacity of 3.2 million tons.
Project setback
National Grid formally informed about delay
Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO of Tata Steel, confirmed the delay. He said they are working with the Electricity System Operator (ESO) and National Grid for new electrical infrastructure. However, National Grid has formally informed them that their connectivity project is delayed. The company was initially hoping to start operations of the EAF project by late 2027 or early 2028.
Mitigation efforts
Working with UK government to mitigate impact of delays
Chatterjee said Tata Steel is working with all stakeholders, including the UK government, to mitigate the impact of these delays and develop revised schedules. He added that major demolition works at the site have been completed and fabrication and delivery of equipment are continuing at a pace. The project, which has £500 million government support, aims to reduce site-level CO2 emissions by 90%, equivalent to five million tons annually.
Safety assurance
Fire broke out at Port Talbot site earlier this month
On June 3, a fire broke out at the project site in Port Talbot. However, Tata Steel UK assured that all personnel were accounted for and safely evacuated from the area. Chatterjee said they are working with National Grid and the UK government to resolve these issues but admitted that there will be some delays in commissioning the project after its construction.