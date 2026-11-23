Tata Steel slips 4.6% after ₹15,510.6cr APL Apollo Tubes announcement
Tata Steel's stock slid 4.6% after it announced a major deal to buy a 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes for ₹15,510.6 crore.
The news sent Tata Steel's share price down to ₹169.55, while APL Apollo's own stock dropped 13%.
This move is part of Tata Steel's push to strengthen its downstream business.
Open offer for 26% at ₹2,301.40
The deal includes an open offer for another 26% stake at ₹2,301.40 per share, and both companies are waiting on regulatory approvals and are targeted for completion by March 2027.
Tata Steel plans to merge its steel tubes and color-coated coil businesses with APL Apollo, creating a new platform with big production ambitions, aiming to expand to 15.5 million tons by 2035 through partnerships and smart expansion.
The goal? More products, bigger market presence, and a stronger spot in the steel game.