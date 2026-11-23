The deal includes an open offer for another 26% stake at ₹2,301.40 per share, and both companies are waiting on regulatory approvals and are targeted for completion by March 2027.

Tata Steel plans to merge its steel tubes and color-coated coil businesses with APL Apollo, creating a new platform with big production ambitions, aiming to expand to 15.5 million tons by 2035 through partnerships and smart expansion.

The goal? More products, bigger market presence, and a stronger spot in the steel game.