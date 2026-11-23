The acquisition will roll out in three steps: first, Tata Steel grabs 9.91% through a block deal; next, it will buy another 16.47% off-market by March 2028 (pending approvals).

Plus, there's an open offer for public shareholders at ₹2,301.40 per share; if everyone joins in, Tata Steel could end up with over 52% ownership.

This move is set to boost Tata Steel's market presence and give it access to APL Apollo's strong brand lineup.