Tata Steel to acquire controlling stake in APL Apollo Tubes
Tata Steel is making a big move by buying a controlling stake in APL Apollo Tubes for ₹32,266 crore.
Tata Steel is picking up 26.38% of the company from S Gupta Holding Pvt. Ltd. at ₹2,100 per share, which adds up to ₹15,510.61 crore.
Deal to proceed in 3 steps
The acquisition will roll out in three steps: first, Tata Steel grabs 9.91% through a block deal; next, it will buy another 16.47% off-market by March 2028 (pending approvals).
Plus, there's an open offer for public shareholders at ₹2,301.40 per share; if everyone joins in, Tata Steel could end up with over 52% ownership.
This move is set to boost Tata Steel's market presence and give it access to APL Apollo's strong brand lineup.