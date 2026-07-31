Tata Steel to buy 23% TMILL stake for ₹335 cr

Tata Steel has agreed to buy a 23% stake in TM International Logistics Ltd (TMILL) from Germany's Martrade for ₹335 crore, ending its 25-year partnership.

Once the deal closes, Tata Steel will own 74% of TMILL, while Japan's NYK holds the rest.

TMILL mainly handles shipping raw materials and steel products, pretty key for Tata Steel's business.