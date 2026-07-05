Why Tata Steel plans to spend ₹20,000cr in FY27

Capacity expansion

Consolidated steelmaking capacity to exceed 50 MTPA

Tata Steel has a consolidated steelmaking capacity of over 36 million tons per annum (MTPA) across India, the Netherlands, and Thailand. The company plans to boost its capacity to over 50 million tons in the long term, mainly in India. It is currently working on plans to add over 12 MTPA in the country where it operates multiple steel plants with a combined production capacity of over 27 MTPA.