Why Tata Steel plans to spend ₹20,000cr in FY27
What's the story
Tata Steel has announced plans to invest around ₹20,000 crore in capital expenditure (capex) for the current fiscal year. The investment is 38% more than the ₹14,559 crore spent on capex during the previous fiscal year. A major chunk of this amount will be allocated toward expanding and adopting new technologies in India.
Strategic allocation
Capex strategy focused on ongoing projects
The capex strategy for FY27 will include a mix of sustenance projects, ongoing investments in value-added downstream and infrastructure projects, new technologies, and long-term growth projects. This is mainly focused on India. The company plans to expand its tinplate and wires production capacity, set up an HRPGL facility at Tarapur, and work on the Coke Ovens project at Jamshedpur.
Capacity expansion
Consolidated steelmaking capacity to exceed 50 MTPA
Tata Steel has a consolidated steelmaking capacity of over 36 million tons per annum (MTPA) across India, the Netherlands, and Thailand. The company plans to boost its capacity to over 50 million tons in the long term, mainly in India. It is currently working on plans to add over 12 MTPA in the country where it operates multiple steel plants with a combined production capacity of over 27 MTPA.