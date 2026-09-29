Tata stocks fall after Tata Sons plan to stay private

The plan is to merge two group firms, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers, into Tata Sons.

If this goes through, it helps reclassify Tata Sons so it won't be treated as a financial company by regulators. That could potentially remove the regulatory requirement at the center of expectations around a Tata Sons listing.

The proposal still needs to be considered by the Tata Sons board and requires a prior no-objection from the RBI, along with other approvals.