Tata Technologies aims to double revenue to $1.1-$1.3B by 2030
Tata Technologies is aiming big: it wants to double its revenue to about $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion by 2030.
Its plan? Go all-in on full-vehicle projects, aerospace (which is growing the fastest), and heavy machinery.
It is also looking to boost its operating profit margin past 20%, up from FY26's 15.5% EBITDA margin.
Tata Technologies wins $138 million European contract
A huge $138 million project with a European luxury carmaker is giving it a major push, and it is teaming up with a Japanese automaker and Tenneco to build even stronger partnerships.
Plus, Tata Technologies expects its software business alone to hit $100 million in the current financial year FY27: it wants to double that in just 3 years.