The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and R D Tata Trust have gone to the Bombay High Court, asking to stop Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran from using his casting vote at a key board meeting on November 30.

They're also challenging his reappointment as chairman and want 65 crore rupees in damages (with 18% interest), arguing that big decisions shouldn't move forward unless all their nominee directors agree.