Tata trusts ask Bombay HC to bar N Chandrasekaran's vote
The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and R D Tata Trust have gone to the Bombay High Court, asking to stop Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran from using his casting vote at a key board meeting on November 30.
They're also challenging his reappointment as chairman and want 65 crore rupees in damages (with 18% interest), arguing that big decisions shouldn't move forward unless all their nominee directors agree.
Trusts allege selection committee bypass
The trusts say they tried sorting things out with Tata Sons after a September board meeting but didn't get anywhere.
Their lawyers argue that, according to company rules, a selection committee should've handled the reappointment, and since that didn't happen, Chandrasekaran shouldn't exercise his casting vote until things are resolved.
Noel Tata isn't part of these demands.