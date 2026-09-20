'Invalid': Tata Trusts rejects board's reappointment of N Chandrasekaran

The Tata Trusts have argued that the resolution in question was not validly passed and has no legal effect.

They emphasized that the "Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons do not leave any decision of the Board to a mere head count of Directors."

The Trusts also maintained that the Chairman's casting vote is only applicable where there is an equality of votes at the overall board level, not among Tata Trusts's Nominee Directors.