Tata Trusts challenges reappointment of N Chandrasekaran at Tata Sons
Business
Tata Trusts is challenging the board's move to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman for another five years, saying the decision isn't valid.
The twist? Chandrasekaran had already said he wouldn't stay beyond February 2027, and Noel Tata also opposed the reappointment, so there's clear tension at the top.
Deeper leadership disagreements at Tata Sons
This clash highlights deeper disagreements over who should lead and where Tata Sons is headed next.
With big names not seeing eye to eye, it's a reminder that even iconic companies can face major leadership debates behind closed doors.