Tata Trusts hearing on Mehli Mistry postponed to Sept 8

Mistry wants an investigation into how trustees are chosen and is calling for an independent administrator.

There's also another hearing coming up on August 7 about assets from the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, plus a decades-old share transfer dispute.

Meanwhile, CEO Siddharth Sharma pointed out that Tata Trusts spent about ₹1,600 crore in FY26 and expects it to rise to ₹2,000 crore in the current financial year (FY27), focusing on healthcare, education, livelihoods, and research.