Tata Trusts hearing on Mehli Mistry postponed to Sept 8
The hearing about removing former trustee Mehli Mistry at Tata Trusts has been postponed to September 8.
Tata Trusts asked for more time to respond to Mistry's objections, which he says are inconsistent with an earlier resolution about keeping things stable after Ratan Tata's death.
Mistry seeks independent probe, administrator
Mistry wants an investigation into how trustees are chosen and is calling for an independent administrator.
There's also another hearing coming up on August 7 about assets from the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, plus a decades-old share transfer dispute.
Meanwhile, CEO Siddharth Sharma pointed out that Tata Trusts spent about ₹1,600 crore in FY26 and expects it to rise to ₹2,000 crore in the current financial year (FY27), focusing on healthcare, education, livelihoods, and research.