Tata Trusts meets August 13 aligning governance with Tata Sons
Business
Tata Trusts is gearing up for a board meeting on August 13, just ahead of the big Tata Sons annual general meeting on August 18.
With a hefty 66% stake in Tata Sons, the Trusts have major influence, and this meeting is all about making sure both sides are aligned on key governance issues.
Maharashtra review, N Chandrasekaran term, IPO
the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner is likely to examine an external legal opinion questioning the validity of the alleged transfer of 833 Tata Sons shares in 1989, plus whether Chairman N Chandrasekaran will get another term (his current run started back in 2016).
The group will also debate if Tata Sons should go public, a move that could seriously shake up how things work at one of India's biggest business houses.