Tata Trusts meets Nov 20 to weigh Tata Sons listing
Tata Trusts, the main shareholder of Tata Sons, is meeting on November 20 to talk about possibly taking the company public.
This move is a big deal, partly because it's needed to meet RBI rules for major financial companies.
The discussion comes as the group faces some internal disagreements.
Tata considers keeping Tata Sons private
There's been tension among key leaders like Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, and Vijay Singh over how things are run.
Now, the group has some tough choices ahead: they're weighing options like restructuring or slowly reducing capital so Tata Sons can stay private.
They're even considering merging other businesses into Tata Sons, all while trying to keep control of famous brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley tea.