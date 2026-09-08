Tata Trusts, Mehli Mistry to face Maharashtra hearing Oct 15
Business
Tata Trusts and former trustee Mehli Mistry are heading into another round of their ongoing dispute.
The Maharashtra charity commissioner has called a hearing for October 15, 2026, on Tata Trusts's rejoinder to Mehli Mistry's complaint about the change report recording his cessation as a trustee last year.
Mehli Mistry change report questioned
This case is putting the spotlight on how big organizations like Tata Trusts make important decisions behind the scenes.
With questions swirling about whether the change report recording Mistry's cessation as a trustee last year was properly handled, the upcoming hearing could reveal more about how things really work at Tata Trusts and what might change going forward.