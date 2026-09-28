Tata Trusts merges TESS and Tata Consulting Engineers into TSPL

This move is set to boost TSPL's operating revenues to ₹105,043 crore as of March 31, 2026, while keeping its investments below the threshold for CIC status.

The merger also takes TSPL back to its pre-2004 roots as an operating-cum-holding company, helping it stay private and nimble.

Tata Trusts will be working closely with the Reserve Bank of India for approvals, aiming to keep the group strong and future-ready.