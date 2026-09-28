Tata Trusts merges TESS and Tata Consulting Engineers into TSPL
Tata Trusts, which owns most of Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL), is merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Private Limited (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers into TSPL.
The big idea? To streamline how TSPL operates and make sure it doesn't get tagged as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) or a Core Investment Company (CIC) by regulators.
TSPL operating revenues to reach ₹105,043cr
This move is set to boost TSPL's operating revenues to ₹105,043 crore as of March 31, 2026, while keeping its investments below the threshold for CIC status.
The merger also takes TSPL back to its pre-2004 roots as an operating-cum-holding company, helping it stay private and nimble.
Tata Trusts will be working closely with the Reserve Bank of India for approvals, aiming to keep the group strong and future-ready.