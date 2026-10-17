Tata Trusts plans 40 to 50 not-for-profit hospitals across India
Tata Trusts is planning to establish 40 to 50 not-for-profit hospitals across India, aiming to make health care much more reachable, especially in rural and underserved areas.
Chairman Noel Tata shared that the goal is to make quality treatment accessible to those who cannot afford to pay for care, with costs shared fairly between those who can pay and those who need support.
Tata Trusts 2026-31 plan aims 2.5 million
This move is part of a bigger health care push for 2026-2031: Tata Trusts wants to help 2.5 million people by upgrading over 100 public health centers, focusing on the elderly, and training planned for more than 20,000 frontline healthcare workers.
Tata Trusts distributed ₹1,556.31 crore during the 2025-26 financial year, with spending across areas including rural upliftment, education, and healthcare.