Tata Trusts retain lifelong trustees despite Maharashtra law capping 25%

Tata Trusts lawyers back permanent trustees

Tata Trusts's legal view is that existing permanent trustees do not need to be reappointed for a fixed term.

Their lawyers back this up, while some legal experts are split: one says it could affect current trustees, another thinks it only matters for future appointments.

All this is happening as Tata Trusts faces scrutiny over recent governance allegations, but the group says it's ready to answer any official questions if needed.