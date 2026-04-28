Tata Trusts retain lifelong trustees despite Maharashtra law capping 25%
Tata Trusts is sticking with its existing permanent trustees, even though a new Maharashtra law now limits "perpetual" (lifelong) trustees to just 25% of a trust's total strength if the trust deed is silent or has no specific provision on the issue.
The rule kicked in on September 1, 2025 and directly affects big trusts like Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Tata Education and Development Trust, where many trustees have held their spots for life.
Tata Trusts lawyers back permanent trustees
Tata Trusts's legal view is that existing permanent trustees do not need to be reappointed for a fixed term.
Their lawyers back this up, while some legal experts are split: one says it could affect current trustees, another thinks it only matters for future appointments.
All this is happening as Tata Trusts faces scrutiny over recent governance allegations, but the group says it's ready to answer any official questions if needed.