Tata Trusts ₹25,000cr liquidity for Shapoorji Pallonji, not Tata Sons
Tata Trusts just clarified that its ₹25,000 crore liquidity plan for Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group is all about helping SP cut down debt, not about Tata Sons' restructuring or listing discussions.
The idea is to let SP unlock some cash by selling a small part of its Tata Sons stake, while still holding onto most of it.
Tata Trusts plans TESS TCE merger
Even though there is buzz about a possible Tata Sons IPO, Tata Trusts says no such move is planned right now.
Instead, they are focusing on merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) into Tata Sons to dodge extra regulations and keep things smooth.
Tata Trusts consultant Farokh Subedar said, "We are also working with Tata Sons and Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group on roughly ₹25,000 crore of liquidity. That's approximately half of the SP Group debt. That's a separate subject. It is not connected with this proposal."