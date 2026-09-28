Tata Trusts ₹25,000cr liquidity for Shapoorji Pallonji, not Tata Sons

Even though there is buzz about a possible Tata Sons IPO, Tata Trusts says no such move is planned right now.

Instead, they are focusing on merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) into Tata Sons to dodge extra regulations and keep things smooth.

Tata Trusts consultant Farokh Subedar said, "We are also working with Tata Sons and Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group on roughly ₹25,000 crore of liquidity. That's approximately half of the SP Group debt. That's a separate subject. It is not connected with this proposal."