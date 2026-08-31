Tata Trusts seek Maharashtra charity approval for Tata Sons chair
Tata Trusts are asking the Maharashtra charity commissioner for the green light to help pick a new chairman for Tata Sons, after current chairman N Chandrasekaran said he will step down in February 2027.
The process has been stuck because a charity commissioner order dated 15 May stopped the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from holding board meetings or making decisions, delaying the joint nomination process.
Noel Tata seeks SDTT panel permission
This legal roadblock even forced Tata Sons to postpone its annual general meeting for the first time ever because not enough members showed up.
Now, Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata and his team want permission to work with SDTT on choosing panel members, hoping this will finally break the stalemate over who leads one of India's biggest companies next.