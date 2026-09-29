Tata Trusts seeks TESS, TCE merger to strengthen Tata Sons
Business
Tata Trusts is looking to merge two group companies, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), directly into Tata Sons.
The main goal? To make Tata Sons stronger as a business while keeping it private and off the stock market.
Right now, it's waiting on a green light from the Tata Sons board and the Reserve Bank of India.
Potential Tata Sons operating income ₹1.05L/cr
If all goes through, Tata Sons' operating income could hit ₹1.05 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, a big jump that helps it avoid being labeled as just an investment company (which comes with extra rules).
Since Tata Trusts already owns 66% of Tata Sons, this move also keeps control close to home and supports its plan to stay unlisted.