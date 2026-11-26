This all started after the September 17, 2026 vote where Noel challenged N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman, arguing that using a "casting vote" to break ties wasn't fair to minority directors.

Tata Sons insists its move follows company rules (Article 121) and has expert opinions backing it up.

With a board meeting set for November 30, 2026, where the IPO is on the agenda, everyone's watching to see how this power struggle plays out.