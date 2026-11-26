Tata Trusts sue Tata Sons in Bombay HC seeking 65cr
Tata Group is facing a major boardroom showdown, now playing out at the Bombay High Court.
Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts have taken legal action against Tata Sons, aiming to block decisions made during split board votes and seeking ₹65 crore for shareholding losses.
The court will hear the plea on Friday, November 27, 2026.
Noel Tata challenged N Chandrasekaran's reappointment
This all started after the September 17, 2026 vote where Noel challenged N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman, arguing that using a "casting vote" to break ties wasn't fair to minority directors.
Tata Sons insists its move follows company rules (Article 121) and has expert opinions backing it up.
With a board meeting set for November 30, 2026, where the IPO is on the agenda, everyone's watching to see how this power struggle plays out.