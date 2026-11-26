Tata trusts sue Tata Sons over Chandrasekaran reappointment seeking 65cr
Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and R.D. Tata Trust are seeking to move the Bombay High Court against Tata Sons over N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman, saying the September 17 decision did not have enough board support.
It is also asking for ₹65 crore in damages and wants to make sure voting rules are properly followed going forward.
Trusts seek pause on Chandrasekaran reappointment
The trusts worry that casting votes, meant only for tiebreakers, were misused, especially with a board meeting set for November 30.
They have asked the court to pause Chandrasekaran's reappointment and ensure all future decisions stick to fair voting protocols.