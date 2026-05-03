Tata Trusts to weigh Tata Sons listing on May 8 Business May 03, 2026

Tata Trusts, the main owner of Tata Sons, is meeting on May 8 to review its board representation and discuss a big internal debate: Should Tata Sons go public or stay private?

Some key leaders, like Vice Chairmen Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan, want the company listed on the stock market, while Chairman Noel Tata prefers keeping things private.

The decision could shape how the group is run and what's next for one of India's biggest business names.