Tata Trusts urge Tata Sons ask RBI rethink listing
Tata Trusts want Tata Sons to ask the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to rethink its order that would force the company to list shares on the stock market.
After RBI refused Tata Sons's request to avoid this by changing its registration status, the Trusts are now considering legal steps, and the Reserve Bank of India has filed a caveat in court just in case.
Tata Sons board met on 17 September 2025
The Tata Sons board, led by N Chandrasekaran, met on 17 September 2025 to figure out how they'll respond.
Trustees are split: Noel Tata and some others don't want a listing, while some now support it.
In March 2024, Tata Sons even paid off nearly ₹22,000 crore of debt hoping to dodge the listing rule.
The meeting (held on 17 September 2025) should have given more clarity on what direction they'll take next.