Tata Trusts urge Tata Sons ask RBI rethink listing

The Tata Sons board, led by N Chandrasekaran, met on 17 September 2025 to figure out how they'll respond.

Trustees are split: Noel Tata and some others don't want a listing, while some now support it.

In March 2024, Tata Sons even paid off nearly ₹22,000 crore of debt hoping to dodge the listing rule.

The meeting (held on 17 September 2025) should have given more clarity on what direction they'll take next.