Tattvam AI raises $1.7 million to accelerate chip design with AI
Tattvam AI, a London-based startup, just scored $1.7 million in pre-seed funding to bring AI into the world of chip design.
Backed by Seedcamp and other investors, the team plans to use the funds for engineering, research, launching their first product, and teaming up with top chip designers.
The startup is working on a new approach to chip design
Tattvam AI is building smart systems that can actually understand how circuits work—handling all the tricky constraints and tradeoffs engineers usually spend years on.
Their tech aims to shrink chip design timelines from a couple of years down to just weeks by automating what's normally a slow process.
Meet the founders behind Tattvam AI
The company was started by Bragadeesh Suresh Babu (an IIT Madras grad who previously worked at CoMind and Fractile) and Lannan Jiang (a researcher from ETH Zurich).
Together, they're hoping to make custom chips faster—and way more accessible—for AI workloads.