Tattvam AI raises $1.7 million to accelerate chip design with AI Business Feb 26, 2026

Tattvam AI, a London-based startup, just scored $1.7 million in pre-seed funding to bring AI into the world of chip design.

Backed by Seedcamp and other investors, the team plans to use the funds for engineering, research, launching their first product, and teaming up with top chip designers.