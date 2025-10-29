Tax audit, ITR deadlines extended: What it means for you

Recent court orders—especially from Punjab & Haryana and Himachal Pradesh—nudged CBDT to extend these deadlines. The Gujarat High Court also directed that there should be a statutory gap of at least one month between the tax audit report and the ITR filing date. Earlier, Karnataka and Rajasthan courts had made similar moves.

What's the bottom line?

Basically, if your accounts need auditing, you get more time to sort things out without last-minute panic.

It's a win for taxpayers and accountants who want to stay on top of their filings without rushing through the process this assessment year.