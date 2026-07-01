Tax audits for intraday and F&O speculative income AY 2026-27

Audit required above 1 cr turnover

You'll need a tax audit if your trading turnover tops ₹1 crore, or ₹10 crore if almost all your trades go through banks.

Turnover means adding up all your positive and negative trade differences, as per ICAI.

Also, keep in mind: speculative losses can only offset similar profits and can be carried forward for four years, only if you file your ITR on time.