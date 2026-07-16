TCS and Google Cloud open Gemini Experience Center in Kolkata
Business
TCS and Google Cloud just opened their new Gemini Experience Center in Kolkata, focused on making AI more accessible for businesses.
It's the third one in India (after Chennai and Bengaluru) and the eighth worldwide. TCS is aiming for 10 centers by the end of 2026.
Center offers hands-on Gemini AI demos
The center is all about hands-on AI: think live demos, workshops, and custom solutions using Google's Gemini models.
It'll help companies in retail, travel, hospitality, and more build smarter apps (plus, TCS has already rolled out three thousand industry-ready AI agents to make things work smoothly across different sectors).