TCS wins multi-million euro deal from Canada Life

Operational improvement

Deal to improve Canada Life's ability to scale technology services

The program is part of Canada Life's long-term technology modernization strategy. It is expected to improve the insurer's ability to scale technology services and respond more quickly to changing business requirements. Vinay Singhvi, Head of UK & Ireland at TCS, said this partnership highlights their growing focus on AI-led transformation. He added that they will help Canada Life achieve greater operational efficiency, resilience, and agility in its IT operations through this engagement.